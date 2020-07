Patricia Carol Moore, 64, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her home.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 at Monument of Grace Church, 700 W. Sexton Road, Columbia, Missouri 65203.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.