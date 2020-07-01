Harold D. Lieurance, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Harold was born on May 1, 1930 in Center to the late Clarence and Lola (Weldy) Lieurance. Center was home to Harold and his family for a number of years, and he graduated from high school there in 1948. When he was in his twenties, Harold would become the owner/operator of a Standard Oil service station in Palmyra. Many good stories were shared with his family throughout the years about this portion of his life and was a great source of pride for Harold at such a young age.

On May 3, 1969 he married Pat Schaudt, and the two of them would spend the next 51 years together. Following his marriage to Pat, the couple relocated to Columbia, which is where they would remain. Harold then took an interest in real estate and would go on to own/operate Lieurance Real Estate until his retirement in 1993.

Harold loved to fish, meeting up with friends for coffee, and most of all he enjoyed his time spent traveling both domestically and internationally. He and Pat also looked forward to winter each year as it was spent under the Florida sun.

Harold is survived by his wife, Pat Lieurance; three daughters: Teresa Hevel (David) of Oregon, Laura Pierson (Ron) of Columbia and Susan Renee Edwards (Ron) of Lee’s Summit; as well as 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Mae Lieurance in 1967; one daughter, Linda Kay Batteiger; an infant grandchild; and nine siblings.

A private family memorial service will be held at Campus Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.