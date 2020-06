David Mark Whitson, O.D., 53, of Moberly, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020.

A prayer service celebrating David Whitson’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 28 at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. A memorial visitation will be held from noon until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dave’s honor are suggested to the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation, PO Box 366, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0366.