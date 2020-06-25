Haden Tias Singleton, age 18, of Columbia and formerly of Boonville, passed away in rural Howard County on June 21, 2020.

Haden was born July 21, 2001 in Columbia, a son of Levi Singleton and Rachel Baker. He was a 2018 Fulton High School graduate and had been employed with Vanderford Construction in Kansas City. Haden loved and was loved by his family. They remember him as having a beautiful soul, being generous, kind-hearted, adventurous and humble with a good forgiving attitude. He loved children and rescuing dogs. Some of his favorite hobbies included car racing, fishing, playing video games and most of all spending time with his family and friends.

Haden is survived by his parents, Levi Singleton and Rachel Baker of Columbia; a brother, Jesse Singleton of Olathe, Kansas; a sister, Makaelin Singleton of Columbia; grandparents, Eva and James Painter of New Franklin and great-grandparents, Barbara and Alan Cox of Springfield. Also surviving are several aunts and uncles, including David Singleton, Cameron Singleton, Shiloh Singleton, Courtney Yount, Daniel Yount, Nicole Reimer, Jordan Reimer, Stephanie Widner, Faith Painter, Madison Painter, Carly Baker, Billy Don Baker and Dustin Baker and many friends.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Allyson Singleton; grandparents, Alice and David Singleton and great-grandparents, Betty and Russell Baker.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 25 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin. On Friday, June 26 a Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harley Park, Santa Fe Trail at Parkway Dr., Boonville.

Memorial contributions are suggested payable to his mother, Rachel Baker to assist the family with their loss.

