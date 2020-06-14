Sterling William Craig, age 101, of Millersburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Friends and family will be received from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 17 at Parker-Millard Funeral Services with a funeral service to follow at the funeral home. Burial will be following at the Millersburg Cemetery.

Sterling was born in Williams County, North Dakota on Aug. 16, 1918 to William E. and Anna (Vaughn) Craig.

Left behind to miss him are his wife, Dorothy Craig of Columbia; three sons: Roger (Florina) Craig of Millersburg, Jim (Susan) Craig of Millersburg, Jay (Sharon) Craig of Columbia; and daughter, Marilyn Sommers of Columbia; grandchildren: Kevin (Lori) Craig, Robbie (Crystal) Craig, Tommy (Lisa) Craig, Joe (Loretta) Sheets, Paula Venezuela, Alicia Belmore, Jennifer Ziolko, Matthew (Sydney) Craig, Justin Craig, Shayla (Bill) Keller, Alayna (Jeremiah) Dennis; many great and great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Craig; brothers and sisters: Pearl, Opal, Oria, Geraldine, Cletus and Lloyd.

When you remember Sterling, remember him with a smile. “I want the best for you. Each and every one of you. Always and forever.” – Sterling Craig

Memorials in his honor may be made to the Millersburg Community Cemetery, c/o Mary Smith, P.O. Box 771, Fulton, Missouri 65251.

