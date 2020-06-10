Kenneth “Coach” Walker, 75, of Holts Summit, passed away peacefully Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home, with his loving family by his side.

He was born Sept. 14, 1944 in Saginaw, Michigan, a son of the late Floyd and Audrey (Fritts) Walker. He was united in marriage to Valerie Peters, Sept. 25, 1970 in Carthage.

He was a 1963 graduate of Bernie High School and went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts degree from Southwest Baptist College. After graduation he joined the United States Army and was a member of the 101st Airborne Division. He received two purple hearts, the bronze star, Army Commendation medal, and numerous citations.

Ken’s great passion and “true” love was the game of basketball. He was a lifelong coach and enjoyed imparting his knowledge of sports with the younger generation. He was a faithful member of the YMCA and was known to stop his workout to assist a kid on their technique regardless of the sport. He was a loving father and grandfather and they will greatly miss his presence in their lives.

He is survived by his children: Meritt Evan Walker (Nancy) of Columbia and Kenna Rae Walker of Holts Summit; ex-wife: Valerie Walker of Jefferson City; sisters: Elaine Castro (Alejo), Ruth Ann Maderak and Vicky Sayers (Richard) all of Bernie; grandchildren: Kymber Walker, Tavis Walker, Evan Walker and Rhys Walker; and great-granddaughter: Kailani Cooper. Ken is preceded in death by his brother: Floyd “Butchie” Walker; sister-in-law: Inez Walker; and brother-in-law: Gary Maderak.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Arrangements are under the direction of SLATER-MILLARD Family Funeral Chapel, 540 South Summit Drive; Holts Summit, MO 65043. 573-896-5959. Condolences may be left for the family online at www.millardfamilychapels.com.