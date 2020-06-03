Sarah Ann Forte died peacefully at home with her family on May 30, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. Sarah was stricken with a very aggressive, fast-growing cancer that took her life in just a few weeks after the illness was diagnosed.

Sarah was born in Nashville, Tennessee at home to her parents, Maggie May (Crutchfield) Overstreet and Carl Overstreet Sr. on April 6, 1941. Her ancestors were largely Irish and English with her paternal grandmother, Willie Ann Gillihan, being clearly of Irish ancestry.

Sarah was a graduate of John Early Elementary School in 1953 and from Cumberland High School in 1959. Both were located in Nashville. Sarah had the most beautiful smile and a personality that would brighten any room that she entered. Sarah was an outstanding athlete, playing in the old-time basketball for women, when those in Tennessee thought that athletic girls were too fragile to play full court basketball. Sarah played for four years as a guard in the 3-on-3 sort of basketball for girls at Cumberland High School that existed 60 years ago. No other sports were available for girls in those days.

While in high school, Sarah worked as a waitress at Campbell’s Restaurant in Bordeaux and as a clerk in a local five & dime store. After high school, Sarah first worked as a telephone operator at Bell South Telephone and Telegraph Company. After several months, Sarah became interested in Cosmetology and went to school so she could work in that profession. Sarah Ann maintained her professional Cosmetology license for the rest of her life.

Sarah Ann met the love of her life and her husband of 58 years, Leonard Ralph “Sonny” Forte Jr. through her older brother, Lee Roy Overstreet, who was a roommate and football teammate of Sonny at Austin Peay State College. Sarah’s and Sonny’s first unofficial date occurred on Sept. 19, 1959 after the season opening game between Austin Peay and Middle TN State College. After the game, Sarah and Sonny rode in the back seat together in Lee’s 1953 Oldsmobile from Clarksville to Nashville. This 43 mile trip lighted a lifelong love between Sarah Ann Overstreet and Sonny Forte. They began steady dating in August, 1960 after Sonny worked and saved enough to buy a ’51 Plymouth and they became engaged a year later.

Sarah and Sonny were married on Friday night, June 29, 1962 at the Fairview Baptist Church in Bordeaux by Minister Eldridge L. Miller. They honeymooned over the weekend at nearby Montgomery Bell State Park, because they both had to be at work the following Monday. In August, 1962, the newlyweds moved to Austin Peay where they lived in the middle of the campus in former U.S. Army barracks that had been converted into married student’s apartments. Sarah Ann continued to work in a beauty salon while Sonny played in his last football season and completed his senior year of College.

After graduation, the newly expectant couple moved back to Nashville where Sarah worked right up to their first child’s birth that September, 1963. Sarah continued to work as a beautician while Sonny completed his graduate studies and their having two more children. In June, 1969, the Forte family rented a big truck and moved to Columbia.

Sarah continued to work in her profession to help support their family while they struggled with the low salaries of new Assistant Professors at MU. In the 1970s, Sarah began working as a teacher in preschools in Columbia and she worked into the 1980s in that capacity. She was an energetic teacher for those children and they were greatly attracted to Sarah’s energy, considerable warmth and vivacious personality. Sarah attracted little children; as did Francis of Assisi’s legendary attraction of wild animals.

Sarah and Leonard had many opportunities to travel with their three children to many cities in this country to attend science conferences. While the couple also travelled together to many different countries, three trips stand out. In January, 1982, Leonard and Sarah travelled to the Sudan for Leonard to conduct an examination. However, civil war interrupted and closed the University of Khartoum, so they saw much of this interesting country under the auspices of the University.

After 20 years in Columbia, Sarah and Leonard travelled to Melbourne, Australia in October, 1989 where they lived for seven months through the Austral spring and summer during their first Sabbatical. This was an amazing time for them, because the children came early in their married life, so this became their second and greatly extended honeymoon. The couple travelled extensively in Victoria in their 1966 Morris sedan. Sarah especially loved road tripping on the Great Ocean Road. Australia became their second home country and Sarah and Leonard travelled five more times to the land down under.

In September, 2010, Sarah and Leonard travelled to a science conference in Bressanone, located in northern Italy. After the meeting, they drove over the Dolomite Mountains to the former home of the Forte family ancestors in the little village of Avilla, which is now within the Buja Township located in northeastern Italy. They obtained detailed information of the Forte families that lived there from the 1500s until they left for America in 1887.

Sarah was a loving grandmother to all of her grandchildren and she and Leonard travelled extensively to see those that lived in distant cities. However, Sarah was more than a grandmother to the Columbia grandsons, Ethan, Dan and Gabe Forte. She was an essential second mother for those boys as they grew from little boys into their manhood. The Friday night sleepovers with bedtime stories and the many delicious Sunday dinners that Sarah prepared are now legendary events for the entire Forte family of Columbia.

Sarah Ann is survived by her husband and their three children: Ralph Marklin, David Bryan (Daryl) and Elizabeth Anne Forte (David) Alman. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Ethan Kane Forte, Xavier Daniel Forte and Gabriel Seth Forte all of Columbia. Sarah is also survived by Matthew Harrison Alman, Judah Davis Alman and Caleb Avi Alman of Fairfax, Virginia. Three granddaughters survive and they are Mary Aryele Forte of Fort Myers, Florida, Lauren Savannah Forte Williams of Canton, Georgia and Tiffany Hope Forte of Venice, Florida. Sarah’s grandchildren range from nine to 25 years of age. Also, Sarah is survived by two brothers: Bobby Gene Overstreet and Carl (Elaine) Overstreet Jr. of Hendersonville and Joelton, Tennessee, respectively. A sister-in-law, Margaret Ellen “Peggy” (Hammond) Overstreet also survives.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Major Lee Roy Overstreet (USMC); and her sister-in-law and high school classmate, Linda Elaine (Hamilton) Overstreet.

Sarah and Leonard were proud supporters of Austin Peay State University. Donations can be made in the memory of Sarah Ann Overstreet Forte to the Forte-Overstreet Family Endowed Scholarship to Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.

A celebration of Sarah’s life will be held at a later date.

