Wanda Sue Carr, 74, of Fayette, passed away at her home on May 20, 2020.

Wanda was born in Columbia on Dec. 17, 1945, a daughter of Woodrow and Ethel Forbis Baumgartner. She married Walter Wayne “Big Daddy” Carr on May 3, 1986 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Columbia. He preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 2016.

Wanda was very proud of her 26 years of service at Central Methodist University, where she had been employed as stockroom manager and post office clerk. She had also worked for 17 years with MFA Oil in the home office, tire division and bulk plant.

Wanda was a member of Hillside Baptist Church in Fayette. She loved learning and teaching the Bible and was not bashful about sharing her faith and encouraging others. Another of Wanda’s greatest joys was caring for the many “fur babies” she took into her home and loved over the years. She was also a lifetime member of Sigma PI Alpha Sorority.

Survivors cherishing her memory include a son, Michael (Tammy) Holman of Clinton, Oklahoma; two step-daughters: Shari (Mark) Fisher and Wanda (Larry) Fuemmeler, both of Fayette; a sister, Joyce Holland of Columbia; and her much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Wanda was preceded in death by a step-son, Wally Carr; a nephew, Mark Alley; and a great-grandson, Fernando Flores.

Graveside memorial services celebrating Wanda’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 26 at Fayette City Cemetery with Pastor Ken Stacey officiating. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic recommendations, social distancing will be required.

Memorial contributions are suggested to The Food Bank of Central Missouri or the Central Missouri Humane Society.

Arrangements entrusted to Carr-Yager Funeral Home, Fayette. Condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com.