Janet Ellen Humphrey, 81, of Columbia, passed away on May 10, 2020 at her home.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 15 at The Crossing Church with Shay Roush officiating. A visitation will follow services.

Janet was born July 27, 1938 to Harold and Madeline (Hannah) Carter in Springfield, Illinois. She graduated from Ursuline Academy All Girls College Preparatory School in Springfield. She married her husband Donald Humphrey on Aug. 21, 1976.

She worked for the State of Illinois for over 20 years before moving to Columbia. She was a small business owner until her retirement. She enjoyed attending Mizzou football games and tailgating with family and friends. Janet collected recipe books and loved cooking and discussing food. She loved to travel and spend time with family. She was a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs. Janet was also a long time member of The Crossing Church.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don Humphrey; and her sister, Catherine Byrnes.

She is survived by her son Craig, and his wife Lucy of Columbia; sister Margaret Timoney of Springfield; grandchildren: Chris and Anne Hurst of Columbia, Daniel and Katey Hurst of Denver; great-grandchildren: Carter, Caroline and Hannah; step-grandchildren: Elizabeth Bonnano and family and Giovanni Bonnano and family; and several nieces and nephews. She is remembered by extended family: Ardith Hurst and Steve Daniels.

Memorials may be sent to The Crossing Church, 3615 Southland Drive, Columbia, Missouri 65201; preferred for the Ron and Sally Widbin Missionary Fund, In Memory of Janet Humphrey.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.