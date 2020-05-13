Frances Mardella Welsh, 91, Columbia, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Parkside Manor in Columbia.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 14 in Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Mark Butrum officiating.

Frances was born on Aug. 2, 1928 in Sturgeon, the daughter of Ernest Buford Wheeler and Grace (Brincefield) Wheeler, who preceded her in death. She was married on Jan. 26, 1966 in Columbia to Jack Welsh, who preceded her in death in 1992. Frances retired from the University Hospital as an instrument technician in the operating room. She loved watching St. Louis Cardinal Baseball and enjoyed hosting family gatherings at her house on a regular basis and coordinating family reunions that filled up the park every year. She also enjoyed knitting and playing solitaire while watching Cardinal baseball. Frances was the matriarch of the family and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by everyone.

Survivors include two grandsons: Brian Overton (Tina) of Hallsville and Earl Hendrickson (Danielle) of Columbia; two brothers: Charles Wheeler (Marilyn) of Columbia and Delbert Wheeler of St. Charles; one son-in-law, Philip Craig of Columbia; one great-granddaughter, Payton Hendrickson of Columbia and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by two daughters: Harlene Craig and Jackie Hendrickson; one great-granddaughter, Kendall Overton; ten sisters: Estill Batts, Cleo Mohr, Katherine Wyatt, Joy Cox, Nadine Roberts, Margaret Roberts, Marie Gibson, Barbara Rader, Sally Kaiser and Betty Lou Wheeler; and four brothers: James Wheeler, Woodrow Wheeler, Claude Wheeler and Fred Wheeler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central & NE MO Food Bank, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.