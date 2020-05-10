John P. Williams, 85, of Kansas City, died peacefully at home surrounded by his now late wife, Carol Ann Williams, and daughter, Elizabeth Ann Williams, on March 27, 2020.

John was born in Columbia on July 7, 1934 to Nola B. Old and Paul A. Williams. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1952, and the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in accounting in 1956, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.

John married his wife in 1955 in their hometown of Columbia. They moved to Ann Arbor, where John earned a law degree at the University of Michigan in 1959, and then to Texas, where John served in the United States Air Force as a JAG Captain from 1959-1962 at Webb Air Force Base. John and Carol Ann settled in Kansas City, where John joined the law firm of Caldwell Blackwell Sanders & Matheny (now Husch Blackwell) in 1962; he retired in 1995.

His daughter, sister- and brother-in-law Laura Lee Ellifrit and K. Paul Ellifrit, and sister-in-law Nancy L. Schoenbrun survive him.

A wonderful and devoted husband and father, he was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.