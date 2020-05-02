Louis John Dausman, 69, of Columbia, born Sept. 5, 1950 in Collinsville, Illinois to the late John and Anna (nee Herman) Dausman, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Louis was a proud United States Air Force Veteran, retiring after many years of service. After his retirement, he began a second career as a United States Postmaster. When he moved to Columbia, he worked at MU and the VA. He was an active member in both the VFW and the American Legion.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Sharon Macios; daughters: Cathy (Keith) Sjogren, Nancy Dausman and Jennifer (Susan) Macios; sons: John (Heidi) Dausman, David (Alicia) Dausman and Stuart (Rheana) Macios; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Louis will be laid to rest at College Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, Illinois following a private family service. A public service with full military honors will be conducted at a later date when the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to American Cancer Society.