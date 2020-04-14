On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Elizabeth "Ashley" (Trahan) Strait, wonderful wife and devoted mother, passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 50 after losing her long battle with ovarian cancer. She will be missed, but we know that she is in a better place!

Ashley was born on May 13, 1969 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and lived in the Joplin area most of her younger life. After marriage to Dr. Billy Strait of Granby on Aug. 8, 1993, she moved with him to Kirksville and lived there for 14 years. While there she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Physiology at Truman State University. For the last 13 years she has resided with her family in the Columbia area.

Ashley was preceded in death by her mother, Dana (Thomas) Trahan. She is survived by her husband, Bill; her daughter, Hannah Strait of Columbia; her father, Dr. Thomas Trahan of Arizona; her brother, Joseph Trahan of Florida and her brother Christopher “Shane” Trahan of Joplin.

A small, private family gathering has occurred at Nilson Funeral Home of Columbia (573-474-8443) and a Celebration of Life will occur at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial donations be made to the Central Missouri Humane Society of Columbia (573-443-7387) in Ashley's name.