Billie Gebhardt, 85, passed away at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia on April 8, 2020.

Billie Jean Gebhardt was born June 5, 1934 in Glasgow, a daughter to the late Erskine and Della (Amick) Ballew. She graduated from Glasgow High School with the class of 1952. Billie continued her education earning a Bachelor’s degree in business from Columbia College. She worked as a Clerk for the Boone County Courthouse for 20 years. Billie enjoyed playing bridge, quilting and sewing. She also loved spending time outdoors.

Survivors include her three children: Phillip (Mary Anne) Gebhardt of Festus, Jana (David Ford) Gebhardt of Columbia and Jay (Suzanne) Gebhardt of Columbia.

In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by three sisters: Kathleen McLean, Evelyn “June” Asbury and Ruth Ballew.

A private service will be held for the immediate family only on Saturday, April 11. Interment will take place at Washington Cemetery in Glasgow.

Final arrangements are under the direction of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service of Glasgow.