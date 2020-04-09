Ruth Irene Akerson (nee Williams), 95, of Columbia, passed away after a brief illness on April 7, 2020 in the home of her daughter, Marla, surrounded by family, both physically and spiritually.

She was born in Chillicothe on Sept. 5, 1924 to Charles A. Williams and Emma (nee Allen) Williams. She graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1942. She was married to William E. Akerson on Sept. 8, 1947.

Before her marriage, she worked in a defense plant during World War II, making anti-aircraft shells. Later, she worked as a telephone operator, first in Breckenridge, and then after her marriage, in Columbia. Also, throughout her life, she taught dance part-time. After the birth of her first daughter, Gail, she was a stay-at-home mom and housewife. She was an amazing wife and mother, caring for her family, and making sure her girls were well cared for, loved, and given every opportunity to enrich their lives. She also was able to keep a loving and wonderful home for her family during numerous moves due to her husband’s job at McDonnell Douglas Corp. A few of those moves included St. Louis; Cape Kennedy, Florida; League City, Texas, just outside of NASA Space Center; and California City, California, just outside of Edwards Air Force Base.

Ruth had a vibrant social life. She was a member of the Broadway Christian Church, the Red Hatters Society, PEO, the Broadway Church Senior Spirits, and the Tuesday Bible Study Covenant Group. On her 95th birthday, she was given an honorary lifetime membership to Wilson’s Fitness Club, where she had worked out four or five times a week for over 35 years.

One of her greatest joys was singing with the Broadway Spirited Singers at nursing homes and senior assisted living residences, where she would sing and tap dance to entertain the residents. She had danced since she was 3-years-old and was still dancing just a couple of weeks before her death.

She loved her family, and was always very active in their lives.

She is survived by her two daughters: Gail (Richard) Johnson of Ashland and Marla (Mark) Grothoff of Columbia; four grandchildren: Devon Frala of San Antonio, Texas, Colin (Sarah) Wright of Ashland, Victoria (Collin) Clibon of Alexandra, Virginia and Johanna Grothoff of Columbia; two great-grandchildren: William and Ashley Wright; one brother, David Williams of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. She is also survived by her beloved cat, Serilda, who brought her great joy.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William E. Akerson; her parents; three sisters: Lois Gregory, Bonnie Mann and Helen Hladish; and two brothers: Charles Williams and Joseph Williams.

Due to the current CDC guidelines, a private graveside ceremony will occur on Friday, April 10. A celebration of life party will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Second Chance Animal Rescue in Columbia and Broadway Christian Church in Columbia.

Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia, MO. Please visit www.memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com to leave condolences.