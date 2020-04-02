Joyce (Morgan) Haase Nelson, 88, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Ava’s House Hospice in Sioux Falls.

Joyce was born on July 1, 1931 and grew up in the little town of Huntsdale. She was the oldest of three children born to Charles and Mary (Coleman) Morgan. She was raised by her aunt and uncle, George and Mary (Daly) Morgan and enjoyed having “sisters” Bonnie, Mary Lou and Beverly. She lived her childhood surrounded by many relatives in Daly Holler. Her family moved to South Sioux City, Nebraska when Joyce was a teenager. When she turned 18-years-old she moved to St. Paul, Minnesota and attended Mounds Midway School of Nursing. She graduated and became a Registered Nurse in 1952. She met her husband, Herbert (Herb) Haase, on a bus while traveling between home and school and they were married June 2, 1953. They lived in Dell Rapids and Sioux Falls. Joyce and Herb had four children, all with names that start with the letter “D.” The children were frequently summoned by hearing “you four Ds, get in here!”

For many years Joyce worked in the operating room at Sioux Valley Hospital (now Sanford). That was where she started to specialize in eye care and she worked with Dr. Richard Tschetter, an ophthalmologist, for over 30 years. The business of Ophthalmology Ltd grew and flourished with her help and direction as head nurse. During that time she obtained a Physician’s Assistant certificate with a specialty in ophthalmology, one of the first to obtain one in the newly opened field.

After retiring, Joyce became the Parish Nurse at St. John Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. She loved helping the parishioners and gave her all to get whatever was needed for their health needs. While a parish nurse she attended the clown academy and was part of a group of clowns who entertained and visited children in the hospital. Church was always a very important part of her life. She especially enjoyed presenting the children’s sermons on Sunday mornings.

Joyce married Harvey Nelson in 2008 and they had many happy years together.

Joyce loved to sing and had a most beautiful soprano voice. She was a very giving woman and she had a gift for knowing how to make each person feel special. So many people have memories of how she helped, guided and provided assistance to them. Joyce especially loved little children and would light up whenever she was around them.

Joyce is survived by her son, David Haase (Sioux Falls); son Doug Haase (Rapid City); daughter Donna (Cris) Freiwald (Big Stone City); and daughter Darla (John) Dyskstra (Sioux Falls.) Joyce also loved her grandchildren: Jessica Kleinsasser (Sioux Falls), Nathan Haase (Denver, Colorado), Shelbey Warta (Rocklin, California), Jason Patzwald (Sioux Falls) and Allyson Parker (Lincoln, Nebraska) and they gave her five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Martin (Imy) Haase (Mitchell), Marcia Zephier (Sioux Falls) Tammie Harmon (Sioux Falls) and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Herbert (1998); her husband, Harvey (2020); her brother, Philip; and sister, Donna.

Just as dementia robbed her of her abilities, the coronavirus has robbed her of the memorial service that she had planned. A celebration of her life will be planned when the world returns to normal.

Memorials can be directed to St. John American Lutheran Church, 1912 W. 13th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57104, or to the Children’s Home Society, Children's Inn 409 N. Western Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104-5607 or online at https://chssd.org/.

