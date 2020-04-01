Bobby Dee Bedsworth, 87, of Hallsville, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4 at the Red Top Cemetery in Hallsville.

Bobby was born on Feb. 17, 1933 in Boone County, the son of Todd Russell and Richie Ruth (Kemper) Bedsworth.

On Sept. 7, 1952 in Boone County, Bobby married Shirley Johnson, and she survives.

Bobby graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in physical education. While at Mizzou, Bobby was a member of the ROTC. After graduation, Bobby joined the United States Air Force and became a fighter pilot. He also served as a flight instructor during his time in the service. They lived in numerous places around the country and world, serving during the Vietnam War. During his time in the Air Force, Bobby was able to receive a master’s degree from George Washington University.

Bobby loved to work; he farmed, raised cattle, had a custom hay baling business and also owned a trailer court with his brother. Bobby was a founding member of the Hallsville Historical Society. He enjoyed history and genealogy. He wrote a book on the Red Top Cemetery, which he helped expand and bring the flag displays to the cemetery. He also wrote a genealogy of the Descendants of Noah Bedsworth.

Bobby truly loved his family and spending time with them. He bought a boat while living in Florida and taught all of his children to water ski.

Along with Shirley, his wife of 67 years, Bobby is survived by his children: Dee Ann Bost and husband Stephen of Williamsburg, Virginia, Dale Bedsworth and wife Annetta of Centralia, Barbara Kilpatrick and husband David of West Des Moines, Iowa, Terry Bedsworth of Kansas City; grandchildren: John, Joshua, Aidan, Grace, Abigail, Bobby, and Nicki; a great-granddaughter, Cora; a brother, Kendall Bedsworth and wife Patricia of Hallsville.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico, Hallsville Historical Society or the Red Top Christian Church Cemetery Fund, may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier Centralia, MO 65240.

