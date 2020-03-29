Laveine “Mac” McGill Townsend, 79, of Centralia died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico.

A private family burial will take place in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. Mac’s family will have a Life Celebration at a later date.

Mac was born on Nov. 17, 1940 in St. Louis, the son of Hastel Laveine and Beulah Leola (McGill) Townsend.

Mac attended the University of Missouri, graduating with a degree in Forestry, then went to the University of Kentucky for Dental School where he earned his Doctorate.

Mac married Sally Ann Bumgarner on June 19, 1965 in Columbia, and she survives.

During Vietnam, Mac served his country in the United States Army in the Dental Corp as a Captain.

After his time in the service, Mac spent many years working in the dental field, working at the dental school in Louisville, KY and also in private practice in Moberly and western Kentucky.

Along with his wife, Sally, Mac is survived by his children, Catherine Colston and husband Gary of Sturgeon, David Townsend and wife Michelle of Columbia; grandchildren, Garrison Colston and wife Ashley, Allison Colston, Bryson Colston, James Townsend, Grace Townsend; great-grandchildren, Aubree, Marshall and Lila Colston; brother, David L. Townsend and wife Janet of Louisville; sister-in-law, Peggy Townsend of Louisville; In- Laws, Tom and Cathy Shryock of Columbia, Jim and Linda Bumgarner of Atlanta, GA; and several nieces and nephews.

Mac was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings, Beulah Gay Sandelin, Patricia Townsend, and Paul Robert Townsend; and brother-in-law, Steve Bumgarner.

Mac was a member of the First Baptist Church in Centralia, where he was very active and spent many years as a Sunday School Teacher and as a Deacon.

He loved to play golf, listen to classic country music, go hunting and especially enjoyed reading about history and studying the Bible.

Mac loved his family and really enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Missouri Veterans Home of Mexico - Dementia Floor or the First Baptist Church of Centralia and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.

