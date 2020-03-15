Mark Douglas Lenz, 61, of Jefferson City, passed away on February 19, 2020 at University Hospital in Columbia.

Mark was born Oct. 19, 1958 in Columbia to the late Darrall and Deloris (Fancler) Lenz.

He was baptized on Nov. 16, 1958 at Trinity Clark’s Fork Lutheran Church. His Godparents were Dr. Virgil Hein and Arloa (Lenz) Dankert. Mark was confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sedalia on April 15, 1973 by Pastor Sonneberg and graduated from SCHS in 1977. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for many years until moving to Jefferson City where he became a member of Faith Lutheran. He was deeply loved by many family members and friends. His laugh and wit will be greatly missed.

Mark is survived by his siblings: Phyllis Padgett of Sedalia, Todd (Laura) Lenz of Jefferson City and Darla (Kelly) Lenz-Turnbough of Columbia; his nephews: Travous (Emilee) Lenz, Tim Padgett; his nieces: Krista Padgett and Katie Lenz; his great-nephews: Chandler Padgett, Hayden Karkiewicz, TreVon Franklin, Brock Lenz and great-niece Teonna Franklin, as well as many beloved friends and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray (Frieda) Lenz and Walter “Bill” (Lucille) Fancler; and his parents, Darrall (Deloris) Lenz.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sedalia. Pastor Tony Alter will be officiating the service and a meal will follow. His ashes will be interred at Trinity Clark's Fork Cemetery on a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Calvary Lutheran High School in Jefferson City.