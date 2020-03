Maggie Ann Samp, 49, of Huntsville, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2020 in University Hospital in Columbia.

Visitation services celebrating the life of Maggie Ann Samp will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home.