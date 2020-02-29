Howard Combs, 80, of Harrisburg, passed away February 27, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Services honoring his life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 1 at the Harrisburg Christian Church with Pastor John Gillman officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Harrisburg Cemetery, which Howard will be escorted to with his former team of horses. Following the graveside service a Celebration of Life gathering and meal will be held at the Harrisburg Lions Club building.

Howard was born in Harrisburg on March 5, 1939, a son of Roger Hunter and Lila Maureen Long Combs. He married Carol Schierding on June 26, 1965 at St. Peter’s Church in St. Charles. Carol survives at their home.

Mr. Combs was proud to be a life-long farmer and also was employed with Columbia Redi-Mix. He was a member of the Harrisburg Christian Church, Harrisburg Lions Club, Harrisburg Booster Club and the Horse Pullers Association. He loved his family, his horses, basketball, country music and socializing. A favorite past time in retirement was enjoying conversations with the community on the store bench in Harrisburg.

In addition to his wife, Carol, Howard is survived by a son, Steve Combs and wife, Carmen and a daughter, Christina Sharp and husband, David, all of Harrisburg. Also cherishing his memory are his grandchildren: Austin Horn, Jacob Sharp, Cade Combs, Shelby Sharp, Baylie Combs, Trace Combs and Brody Combs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Harrisburg Bulldog Foundation and may be sent to Harrisburg Administration Building, 1000 S. Harris St., Harrisburg, MO 65256.

