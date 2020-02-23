Janice Hunt (Allen), 60, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

A Celebration of Janice’s life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on March 28 at the Eagles Lodge on Route E in Columbia.

Janice was born in Hartsburg to parents James Allen and Joyce Allen (Alman). Janice attended Ashland schools and grew up with many brothers and sisters. When Janice was working at the University of Missouri in her 20s she was introduced to Jack Hunt by her sister, and they eventually married. Janice and Jack spent their time living life the best way they knew how, taking care of each other and loving one another very much. They loved to golf together — even though Janice was not always happy with her game she still loved to play. Janice also loved to take care of her home, planting flowers and making sure that the home was clean and tidy. Janice had worked with Jones, Schneider and Stevens Law Firm for most of her working career.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jack Hunt; her mother, Joyce Allen; six siblings; many nieces and nephews, and dear friends.

Janice was predeceased by her father, James.

