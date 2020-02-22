Teresa Eileen Hinkebein, 84, of Jackson, formerly of Oak Ridge, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23 at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson. A Rosary will be said at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will also be from 9 a.m. to Mass time, Monday, Feb. 24 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek. Father Jim French will celebrate Mass at 10 a.m., Monday at the church. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in Apple Creek.

She was born Aug. 5, 1935 in Rye, New York to Peter and Ellen “Nellie” Reilly McCabe. She and Harold Joseph Hinkebein were married Sept. 13, 1958 in Rye. Five children were born to their union: Joseph, Karl, Kenneth, Barbara and Kevin.

After Harold’s retirement from the U.S. Navy, the Hinkebein family moved to Oak Ridge. After the children were raised, Teresa returned to school and became a registered nurse, working and volunteering many years at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. She and Harold had been married nearly 40 years when he passed away July 16, 1998. Teresa later moved to Jackson.

Teresa most recently attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jackson but was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek. She was also a member of the Lamplighters in Oak Ridge, the Oak Ridge Homemakers Club and the Red Hat Society.

Loving survivors include three sons: Dr. Joseph (Patricia) Hinkebein of Columbia, Kenneth (Laura) Hinkebein of Jackson and Kevin (Carol) Hinkebein of O’Fallon; 11 grandchildren: Benjamin (Kaitlyn) Hinkebein, Andrew and Matthew Hinkebein, Jennifer (Nick) Schwartz, Stacey (Zac) Meinhart, Nicholas, Emily and Catherine Hinkebein, Jesse, Alicia and Zachary Allen; two great-grandchildren; and her dearest childhood friend, Joan Conlon of Rye.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Barbara Allen; a son, Karl Hinkebein; her parents; and two brothers, Robert and Daniel McCabe.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to My Life Clinic, 802 North Providence Road, Suite 2, Columbia, MO 65203, or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 138 Saint Joseph Lane, Perryville, MO 63775.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.