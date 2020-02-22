Charles Phillips, 54, of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Columbia, passed away on February 15, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center.

A memorial service followed by interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 at Memorial Park Funeral home in Columbia.

He was born on Aug. 29, 1965 in Columbia. He graduated from Rock Bridge High School in 1984. After graduating he worked in various food service jobs in and around Columbia, including the Katy Station restaurant, Domino’s pizza and Papa John’s pizza. In his free time he taught himself computer programing and in 2001 decided to return to school and pursue a degree in that field. He earned an A.A.S. in Computer Information Systems from Moberly Area Community College in 2003, a B.S. in Computer Science from Columbia College in 2005, became a graduate teaching assistant at the University of Tennessee later in 2005, and earned his Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Tennessee in 2015. Academic awards he earned during this time include: Outstanding Computer Science Student, Columbia College, 2004, CS Teaching Assistant of the Year, University of Tennessee, 2012, and Chancellor's Citation for Extraordinary Professional Promise, University of Tennessee, 2014. His final position was as a Postdoctoral research associate at the University of Tennessee where his research interests focused on development of algorithms and analytic techniques for high throughput genetics and genomics data plus the application of graph algorithms to problems in computational biology. He collaborated with colleagues around the world including those at the Jackson Laboratory, Tulane University, Meharry Medical College, the Oakridge National Laboratory, Baylor University, the Berkeley National Laboratory and NASA. His expertise and humor will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his wife, Imee; sister, Lisa Phillips of Columbia; brothers: Christopher (Cherrie) Phillips of Phoenix, Arizona and Michael (Susan) Phillips of Blue Springs; step-mother, Sylvia Phillips of Columbia and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Alice (Fitz) Phillips of Columbia.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association,7272 Greenville Avenue; Dallas, TX 75231-4596.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetary.com.