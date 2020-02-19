Priscilla Anne Middleton Coonce, 87-years-old, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 in Kansas City.

Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 22 with visitation at 11 a.m. and funeral to follow at noon at Robinson Funeral Home. Priscilla will be laid to rest at New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

She was born on Nov. 8, 1932 in St. Louis to Charles and Sarah Middleton. She was raised in Ashland.

Priscilla graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in Education and a minor in Music in 1954. She later completed her Masters Degree from UMKC in Education. On Dec. 31, 1954 she married Billy Don Coonce. Together they raised three children, daughters Kim and Crystal and son Curt.

Priscilla taught elementary school for over 30 years. She taught 4th grade at Chinn Elementary-Kansas City from 1965 through retirement in 1992. She will be remembered fondly for her enthusiasm, compassion and creativity in the classroom.

Priscilla was a gifted classical pianist in her early years and developed a passion for painting in later life. In addition to classical music, she enjoyed all genres of music and many family memories were made sitting around listening to music. Beethoven and Mozart were her beloved favorite classical composers. She loved sports and was an avid fan of the MU Tigers and KC Chiefs. She was a Charter Member of the Urantia Society. But her most favorite past time was spent playing with her grandchildren and listening to the whipp-oor-wills in the springtime on the Coonce farm. She often amused her family with her sense of humor and brutal and blunt honesty.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Coonce Lawson; son, Don Curtis Coonce (Ashley); grandchildren: Brian Lawson (Danielle), Emily Dodgson, Daniel Coonce, James Coonce, Erika Tebbetts (Tristan) and Garet Weinkein; four great-grandchildren: DJ, Chase, Will and Fiona; plus many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Priscilla was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Charles “Bud” Middleton; sister, Nancy Thompson and daughter, Crystal Coonce Dodgson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, 7701 Pacific Street, #305, Omaha, NE 68114.