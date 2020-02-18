Alice Marie Hayes Burke, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

A funeral and celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22 in the Paul H. Linn Memorial Methodist Church in Fayette, with visitation and burial to follow.

Alice was born Dec. 22, 1924 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, the only child of Stanley Merton Hayes and Nancy (Harrison) Hayes. Jobs were scarce then, and the family moved to where Stanley could get work. She lived in Ada and Enid, Oklahoma, then in Missouri in Wellsville, Vienna, Rolla, Lake of the Ozarks, Pershing, Lawrence, Kansas, Brookfield, Lawrence again for college, Peabody, Kansas, then Kansas City, Columbia and Fayette.

Alice graduated from Brookfield High School in 1942, where she was active in debate and journalism and where she met her future husband, Donald Eugene Burke. Donald and Alice remained sweethearts for nearly 80 years. They were in Kansas City attending an event with the high school Journalism Class in December of 1941 at the time of the attack on Pearl Harbor. She attended the University of Kansas, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Spanish in 1945. She was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority at KU and served as President of the Kansas City Sigma Kappa alumnae chapter in 1947. She later studied at the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she earned a Masters degree in Library Science in 1981.

Alice and Donald were married on June 6, 1947 at Grand Avenue Methodist Temple in Kansas City.

Alice leaves behind a legacy of students, colleagues, family and friends that she impacted throughout her lifetime. She was always positive and open-minded in her outlook on life, and she was a dedicated advocate of public education. She was a wonderful human being who took particular joy in teaching young people the majesty of the human spirit and the value of hard work, helping them make the most of themselves regardless of their circumstances.

She loved to sing and laugh, and she enjoyed playing bridge and socializing with friends.

She was an avid reader who enjoyed geography, nature and travel, and she loved learning about other cultures. As a young woman, she worked one summer as a Girl Scout camp counselor in the mountains near Colorado Springs, Colorado. Later she lived for several weeks with a family in Mexico City to learn more about the culture and language there. Throughout her life, she struck up conversations easily and treasured meeting new people and getting to know them. She served as a Cub Scout leader and Girl Scout leader and was an active member of Linn Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a member of Golden Study Club and she was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Alice was a dedicated educator. Right out of college, she taught one year in Peabody. After moving to Fayette, she taught one year of kindergarten from 1958-59, followed by 28 years of teaching English and Spanish at Fayette High School from 1959-1987. She loved and respected all of her students, from across all of the community, and she earned their affection and respect in return. For many years, she supervised publication of the high school yearbook, helped run concessions and sell tickets at the annual Fayette Basketball Tournament and other sports events, and served as chaperone at school dances and away games, and she was very supportive of the high school theater productions.

Alice is survived by her husband, Donald Eugene Burke and by their four children: Frederick Martin Burke (Lisbeth Ann Kelly) of Ridgefield, Connecticut and their children (Alison Katherine Kelly Burke and Caroline Elizabeth Kelly Burke); Nancy Louise Burke of Columbia; John Stanley Burke (Lupita) of Houston, Texas and his children (Tricia-Noel Yvonne Burke, Natalie Robyn Marie Burke, and Lauren Nicole Jonelle Burke); and Donald Harrison Burke-Agüero (Hannia Lorena Burke-Agüero) of Columbia and their children (Daniel Eugene Burke-Agüero [Alicia Jo Burke-Agüero, and their son Jonah William Burke-Agüero] and Rebecca Nicole Burke-Agüero). She is also survived by niece Rosalyn Jane (Foley) Fisher (Ed) of Gardner, Kansas, and cousin Virginia Valentine of Wellsville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; by sister-in-law and brother-in-law Dorothy (Burke) Foley (Delmar); and by niece Marilyn June (Foley) Allee (Ron).

Special thanks to Hometown Homecare of Fayette and Eastwood unit of Lenoir Woods in Columbia. Arrangements are under the direction of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Services, 174 Hwy 5 & 240 North, Fayette, MO 65248, 660-248-3116.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Alice M. H. Burke to Fayette High School Library (510 N Cleveland Ave, Fayette, MO 65248), Linn Memorial United Methodist Church (409 North Church St, Fayette, MO 65248), Fayette Public Library (201 S Main St., Fayette, MO 65248) or Friends of Historic Fayette Memorial Pool (P.O. Box 44, Fayette, MO 65248).