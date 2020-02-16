Matilda Featherston, 95, passed away in Columbia on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Columbia, MO, with Rabbi Abraham Lapine officiating.

Matilda was born on Jan. 14, 1925 in Izmir, Turkey, the daughter of Hayim and Luna (Geraldin) Koenka. On May 27, 1957 she married Wayne Featherston, who preceded her in death. Matilda enjoyed many activities such as painting, embroidery and gardening. She was also fluent in four languages.

Matilda is survived by three children, Irene Featherston of Columbia, David (Karen) Featherston of Springfield, OR, and Edward Featherstone of Kirksville; a twin sister, Dora Gargir of Izmir, Turkey; six grandchildren, Agusta, Amber, Justin, Whitney, Zoey and Page Featherston; two step-grandchildren, Taylor Lions and Dilyn Chambers; as well as four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Stroke Association.

