B.J. McClatchey, 88, of Columbia, passed away peacefully at the University Hospital, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, after a brief illness with pneumonia.

Services for family and friends to join in celebrating B.J.’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Columbia. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memorial Park.

B.J. (Boyd Junior) was born in Callaway County on Nov. 13, 1931 to Ethel Marie McClatchey and Boyd Jasper McClatchey. He graduated from Fulton High School.

On July 3, 1954, B.J. married Shirley Illig and the two spent 65 wonderful years together. Shirley was the love of his life. He spent his entire life working diligently to build a beautiful, fulfilling life for both of them.

In 1955, B.J. began his career at the University of Missouri Hospital. He was a cardiopulmonary perfusionist and played a pivotal role in the creation and management of the heart-lung machine which was used in open-heart surgeries and heart transplants. For 37 years, he enjoyed his work at the hospital and took great pride in his accomplishments. The University not only provided B.J. with a rewarding career, but also provided an opportunity for him to develop many lifelong friendships with co-workers and other medical professionals.

Family was central in B.J.’s life. He was proud and honored to be a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved spending time with his family. B.J. led quietly by example. He instilled the importance of hard work and taking pride in a job well done to everyone around him.

B.J. loved his job and his family, but he also had another passion. Spending time on his farm made him exceptionally happy. He raised Angus cattle and enjoyed the hard work it took to care for them. B.J. took great pleasure in the daily farm tasks, especially baling hay. The farm was B.J.’s special place.

B.J. is survived by his wife Shirley; three children, David McClatchey, Debbie Shaw (Marty) and Dan McClatchey, all of Columbia; two grandchildren, Lindsay Hrdina (Ross) and Conner Shaw (Ciera); and two great-grandchildren, Ava and Quinn Hrdina. B.J. is preceded in death by his parents; Boyd and Marie; a sister, Norma Jean Kosky; and a brother, Charles McClatchey.

B.J. will be truly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

In lieu of flowers, in honor of B.J.’s wife, Shirley, donations can be made to assist in Alzheimer’s disease research. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.