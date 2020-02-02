Shelby Jo Burkett, 81, of Ashland, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Ashland Health Care in Ashland.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jordan Barrett officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Shelby was born on July 18, 1938 in Wilton, the daughter of Lloyd and Blanche (Batye) Nichols who preceded her in death. She was married on Feb. 15, 1957 in Boone County to Hulen Earl Burkett who preceded her in death in 1991. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Sapp.

Shelby, who was lovingly known as Ninny by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, had many talents including: sewing, crocheting, painting, ceramics, gardening, writing poetry and putting together scrapbooks of her many adventures with family and friends. She was passionate about politics, history and theater. She was a long-time supporter of the Lyceum Theater in Arrow Rock. Shelby loved to travel with her family and friends. She was never happier than when she was with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren telling them stories. Towards the end of her life, she was a dedicated fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and never missed a televised game. Shelby worked for 3M for 25 years and retired in 1996.

Survivors include: her four children, Susan Burkett (John Lusth) of Fayetteville, AR, Annette Primozic of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Tami Barrett (Clint) of Ashland and Roger Burkett (Elisa) of Columbia; one brother, Phillip Nichols (Dee) of New Braunfels, TX; 12 grandchildren, Oscar Lusth, Katrin Visger, Zoe Lusth, Joseph Lahman III, Caylee Burkett, Jordan Barrett, Trent Barrett, Caty Barrett, Cole Burkett, Hannah Primozic, Zane Burkett and Vivian Primozic; and three great-grandchildren, Audrey Ricklefs, Thomas Barrett and Ollie Visger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

