Joanie Lynn Kuntz, 62, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8 with a memorial at 3 p.m. at New Horizons United Methodist Church, 1020 S. El Chaparral Avenue, Columbia, Mo. 65201.

Joanie was born on Thanksgiving Day Nov. 28, 1957 to Joseph and Flora “Muriel” Gibson in Quincy, Illinois. She was raised and lived in Columbia the rest of her life. She worked in housekeeping at Boone Hospital Center for 15 years before she retired. Joanie loved spending time with her family and friends, going to the “boat,” and playing cards and board games. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Marilyn Jenkins and one brother, Bobby Gibson.

She is survived by her brother, Steve (Debbie) Gibson; daughter Melanie Irish, daughter Christa (Josh) Hagan and the apple of her eye, granddaughter, Michelle Dingledine; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved very much, along with extended family. She also had a special place in her heart for the Long family.