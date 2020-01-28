LaVerna Joy Hatesohl, 89, of Linn, Kan., died Monday, January 20, 2020.

Services were held Saturday, Jan. 25, in Greenleaf, Kan.

LaVerna and her husband, Delmar, were longtime residents of Columbia. She worked at the MU Engineering School and a local doctor’s office before beginning her teaching career in the Columbia Public Schools. She taught fifth grade at Russell Boulevard for many years. She was also an active scout leader and Sunday school teacher. LaVerna and Delmar retired to Linn, Kan.

LaVerna is survived by husband Delmar; son Kent (Brenda) Hatesohl of Lawrence, Kan.; daughter Beth (Dan) Mosher of The Woodlands, Texas; grandchildren, Brian (Laura) Hatesohl, Laura (Richard) McLaughlin, Chris Mosher and Tyler Hatesohl; and great-granddaughter, Emma McLaughlin.

Memorials have been established for Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Greenleaf, Kan., and the Linn American Legion Endowment, Linn, Kan.