Merold T. Devenport passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born in Moberly on Dec. 20, 1962.

Services celebrating Merold’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17 at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are appreciated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place,Memphis, TN 38105-9959.