Columbia-Claudia Evelyn Anderson (Adams), 86, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Memorial Funeral Home, Columbia. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 15 at Memorial Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow.

Claudia was born Oct. 8, 1933 in Leadmine to William Err and Alta “Necie” (Tucker) Adams. Claudia attended Leadmine schools and graduated from Tunas High School in 1951. On Feb. 14, 1952, Claudia married W. LeRoy Anderson in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Together they raised four children. For many years Claudia was a homemaker and nurturer, and much of her time was focused on her family. Claudia loved her family and was extremely dedicated to her children’s and grandchildren's extracurricular activities and sporting events. She also took on leadership roles in 4-H, PTA and the Extension Club. Claudia was a great cook and made sure that no one went hungry when you visited her home. She would check her cabinets and whip up a whole meal for you, no recipe required. Eventually, she began working for Sears, where she retired.

She is survived by her sister Ruth Parish; children: Jonathen Anderson and wife Cindy of Columbia, Rebecca Bratkowski and husband Bob of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, Timothy Anderson of Columbia, and Teresa Wren and husband Curtis of Ashland; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Claudia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and siblings: Velva Bishop, Vivian Gravell, Richard Adams, Edith Landon, Warren Adams, Owen Adams, Paul Adams, Helen Holt, Marie Leffert, Peggy Hackney and Esther Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Missouri American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/missouri/missouri or to the American Diabetes Association https://www.diabetes.org/donate.

