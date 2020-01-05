Martha Donelan Trauth, 103, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Columbia, after a Christmas celebration attended by her entire family.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10 at St. Thomas More Newman Center, 602 Turner Ave. Columbia, Missouri 65201. A Visitation will also be at the Newman Center at 9 a.m. on Friday. Burial will take place in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Martha was the devoted wife of the late Albert Trauth and the loving mother of Denise (John Huffman), Suzanne (Elaine Insinnia), Eileen (Kathy Driehaus), Jeanette (Stephen Jurman), Patricia (Greg Rollinson), Kathleen (John Gahl), the late Charlene Harvey (Ron Harvey); and the cherished grandmother of Beryl (Mary Grace Coulter), Danielle, Ginny, Jack, Martha, Nicole; step-grandmother of Rebecca, Daniel, Jennifer, Juliette, Stephanie; step-great grandmother of ten; and step-great great grandmother of two. She was the dear sister of Grace Rensing and the late Rita Trauth; and the sister-in-law of the late Lee Trauth, Edna Fausz, Mary Martha White and Francis Rensing. She had many nieces, nephews and cousins. A longtime resident of Cincinnati, Martha spent the past nine years living in Columbia with her daughter Kathleen Trauth and her family.

Martha loved life and brought great joy to all who knew her. Above all, she was devoted to her family and her faith.

Remembrances may be made to the Catholic Relief Services, P.O. Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297-0303 or to the Martha Donelan Trauth Social Justice Education Fund at the St. Thomas More Newman Center.

