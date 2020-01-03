Gene W. Perry, 96, of Columbia, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Neighborhoods by TigerPlace.

Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3 with a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Gene was born on Sept. 3, 1923 in Winsor, the son of Frank W. Perry and Eula Belle (Pogue) Perry. He was a 1941 graduate of David Hickman High School. He honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1943-1945. On April 11, 1947 he was united in marriage to Charlotte F. McCreery, who preceded him in death. He was awarded a Bachelor’s Degree in accounting from the University of Missouri in 1948. He was a partner in McCreery-Perry Bookkeeping and Tax Service until eventually becoming the sole owner. He was an original member and past president of the Missouri Accounting Society. He was a long time accountant for the Columbia Livestock Auction. He was a member of the Downtown Optimist Club and the First Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed anything involving the water, swimming, skiing, diving and boating. He was a fierce competitor on the tennis court. He dearly loved his children and grandchildren.

Gene is survived by his children: Mark Perry (Dana Crane) of Columbia and Debbie (Jeff) Glover of Columbia; his grandchildren: Grant Glover (Erin Scott), Garth Glover, Mason Glover, Justine (David) Moser and Courtney (David) Thompson; great-grandchildren: Jack Glover, Averi Thompson and Braylee Thompson: and one brother: John P. Perry of Champagne, Ill.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Charlotte; one sister: Ruth Hamilton-Pierce; one sister-in-law: Verna Perry; and a very dear friend: Jane McQuitty.

Memorial donations in Gene’s memory may be made to: MU Speech and Hearing Clinic in care of the funeral home.

