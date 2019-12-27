Phillip Gregory Fritts, age 71, of Columbia, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28 with funeral following at Dripping Spring Christian Church in Columbia.

He was born on March 30, 1948 in Elizabethton, Tenn. He was the son of Author Blaine and Mary Kate (Dugger) Fritts. He married Sharon Ann Kyte on June 8, 1968.

He is survived by his wife Sharon; daughter Sonya Miller and Robert; son Travis Fritts and Nicole; and daughter Cynthia Smoot and Todd from Columbia. Also surviving are his brother, Larry Fritts and Betsy from Rogersville, Tenn; five grandchildren: Austin Morrison and Britta Tuveson, Madelyn and Logan Fritts, and Trevor and Taylor Smoot; and two step grandchildren: Emily and Nicholas Miller.

