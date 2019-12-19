Jared Scott Merideth died on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at University Hospital-University of Missouri after a brief illness. He was 23-years-old.

A celebration of Jared’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29 at the Riechmann Indoor Pavilion, Stephens Lake Park.

Jared was born on Jan. 24, 1996 in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was the son of Jeralyn Jo Merideth. He moved to Columbia early in his life and attended David H. Hickman High School. He earned his high school diploma in 2015 and continued his studies at Moberly Area Community College, where he developed his voice as a writer and storyteller, often describing the challenges facing his generation with clarity and passion. He applied his skill as a writer in becoming an accomplished musician, vocalist and rapper. He was also known and appreciated for his skill in the kitchen as a very good cook. At the time of his death, Jared was employed by Auto Shot Services as a photo technician and was in the process of opening a vintage clothing business.

During his life, Jared met challenges at a young age that most people never experience throughout the course of their lives. In meeting them, he never wavered in his belief in the goodness of others, his devotion to friends and his wonderful sense of humor. The full measure of his life should not be counted in years, but in the number of people he loved and who loved him.

Jared is survived by his mother, Jeralyn Jo Merideth of Joplin; brother, Aaron Piercy of Columbia; sisters, Olivia Merideth of Venetia, Pa. and Jaclyn Piercy of Texarkana, Texas. He was preceded in death by his brother, Caleb Piercy. Jared leaves a legion of friends in Columbia and his three rescue dogs, Marty, Nunu and Sade.

Jared’s friends and family offer their sincere gratitude to the excellent doctors, nurses and staff in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at University Hospital for the extraordinary care he received during his illness.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Central Missouri Humane Society, 616 Big Bear Blvd, Columbia, MO 65202.

Arrangements are under the direction of Arnold Funeral Home, Mexico, Missouri.

