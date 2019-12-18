Darlene Kilburn, an 83-year-old Columbia resident and former Chula resident, passed away at 4:05 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019 at The Bluffs Nursing Home in Columbia.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19 at Slater-Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. Burial will follow at Stucker Cemetery near Laredo. A visitation will be from noon until service time at the funeral home.

Joyce Darlene Kilburn was born Aug. 25, 1936 in Chula to Joe and Mildred (Spencer) Miles. She graduated from Chillicothe High School and on May 23, 1954 she was united in marriage to Billy Joe Kilburn in Chula. They have resided in Columbia for the last 50 years. Joyce worked as a clerk for Shelter insurance for 30 years before retiring in 1998.

Surviving relatives include her husband, Bill, of the Bluffs in Columbia; grandsons, T.J. Ehler and Terry Ehler, both of Columbia; niece, Pam Bush of Elmore, Ala., and a nephew, David Kilburn of Clanton, Ala.

Those preceding her in death include her parents; son, Terry Joe Kilburn; daughter, Cathy Sue Ehler; brother, Ronnie Haas; and a sister, Jolene Anderson.