Ariel R.M. Montague, 14, of Fulton, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Phelps County Hospital surrounded by family.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at Forum Christian Church, 3900 Forum Blvd., Columbia. The funeral services will be held at 1 p.m.

Ariel was born on Oct. 7, 2005 in Columbia. Ariel was the beloved daughter of James I. Kaley and Sara R.M. (Montague) Kaley.

Ariel was a talented young soul. She was a fighter--never gave up on anything. She was brilliant, funny, gorgeous, independent, strong, loving, boujee and authentic.

Ariel loved singing, dancing and acting. She was amazing at all of it. Ariel wanted to be a model, singer and rapper. She already had modeling offers. That freckled nose of hers got her everything she wanted. Ariel was a cheerleader and she did all her cheers with grace and positive vibes to her. She loved it. She had hair down her back and she took pride in it. She was always there for anyone who needed someone. She gave the best advice, and was right 95 percent of the time. Which she knew she had a giant heart, and a kind soul.

Left to reminisce her elegant and bright memories are her loving parents, James I. Kaley and Sara R.M. (Montague) Kaley; brothers Romeo A.C. Montague and Bridger Ewings; her sisters and best friends, Raven E.M. Montague and Gaberiela R.N. Kaley; grandparents, Derril Montague of Jacksonville, Elizabeth Miles of Auxvasse, Robert Kaley of Farmington and Regina Barker of Farmington; and too many aunts, uncles and cousins to name. She was very loved and will never be forgotten.

Online condolences may be left for the family at nilsonfuneralhome.com.