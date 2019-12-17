Eula Elizabeth (Henning) Martin, 93, of Columbia, passed from this life on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her residence in Columbia.

Services honoring Elizabeth’s life will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at St. Thomas More Newman Center Parish, 602 Turner Avenue, Columbia, Missouri 65201. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10 a.m. The graveside service will follow at 1:15 p.m. at St. Martin Cemetery near Pilot Grove.

On June 15, 1926, Elizabeth was born to Eugene and Lizzie Henning in Breckenridge County, Kentucky. She had ten siblings. She graduated from Mount Saint Joseph in Maple Mount, Kentucky. Elizabeth married John Daniel Martin on Oct. 10, 1959 in Saint Louis.

She is survived by her three daughters, Angela (Chris) Korschgen of Columbia and their daughters Amy (David) Voltz and Lori (Kyle) Stiers and their son Kai, step-children John (Kim) Korschgen and their daughters Abby and Lexi, and Jill (Michael) Charlton and their sons Matthew and Christian; Lisa Martin of Raymore and her daughters Sara Becker, Melissa (Corey) Kelly, their sons Malakai and Alexander, and son, Michael (Lisa) Wagner and their sons, Elijah and Landon; and Rose (Jim) Hochstatter of Kansas City and their children, Katie (Jack) Wood and Nick Hochstatter; Elizabeth’s brother, Carroll (Catherine) Henning of Harvard, Ill.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John; brothers: Harold, Victor, James, Paul, Frank and Harry Henning; sisters: Lena (Henning) Roach, Sister Laura Henning and Mary (Henning) Mattingly; and granddaughter, Karen Rebecca Becker.

The family extends tremendous gratitude for the grace and tender care bestowed upon Elizabeth throughout her journey by the employees of Hearts in Harmony at Solstice Senior Living in Columbia.

Memorials are suggested to Saint Martin’s Cemetery Association or Hearts in Harmony (Home Healthcare) in care of the family.

