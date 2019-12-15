D. L. Gladbach, 75, of Columbia passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at University Hospital and Clinics.

Funeral Mass will be at Noon, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time for the service.

D. L. was born on Nov. 12, 1944 in Rothville, Mo., the son of Vincent and Clara (Ewald) Gladbach. On May 30, 1970, he married Judy Hood in Marceline. He served his country in the U. S. Navy from 1962-1965. He retired from Boone County Family Resources after 20 years employment and was employed at Kraft Foods for 18 years and previously with Mendon Feed and Grain.

D. L. is survived by his beloved wife, Judy; their children, Leslie Kay McDaniel of Lebanon, Letitia Lynn Gath (Richard) and grandsons, Charles David Gath and Peyton James Gath, all of Kansas City, and Zachary James Gladbach (Horalia) of McKinney, Texas; siblings, Jennie Rose Blank of Glendale, Frank Gladbach (Nelda) and George Gladbach (Joyce), all of Mendon, Matthew Gladbach (Louise) of Merriam, Kan., Andrew Gladbach (Sandy) of Rothville, Mary Moore of Purden and Cathy Defibaugh (Charles) of Rothville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Vernon Gladbach and sister, Rita Moore.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com