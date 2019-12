James Davenport passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the VA hospital in Columbia.

A visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m., both at Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Monday, Dec. 23 at Columbia Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Columbia, MO.

Online condolences at www.memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com/.