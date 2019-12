Linda Sue Heishman, 77, of Springfield, formerly of Columbia, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born March 19, 1942 in Columbia to Lindell and Florence (McCollum) Maher.

A Celebration of Life service will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, 2001 W. Walnut Lawn St., Springfield, MO.

