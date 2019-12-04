Jeremy Lee Leonard, 42, of Ashland, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at the University of Missouri Hospital.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, with visitation from 10 a.m. at Ashland Baptist Church.

Jeremy was born Dec. 22, 1976 in Aurora, Colorado, the son of Dennie and Marlene Chisholm Leonard. Jeremy met Marsha Hess on Dec. 2, 1996 and they married Aug. 21, 2004. Together they have two children, Darrian and Raven. He was employed with YC Powersports and became part of their family. Family and friends know Jeremy as a devoted and loving father, husband, brother, son and friend. There was never a more loving person and he will be sorely missed.

Jeremy is survived by his wife; children; parents; six brothers and sisters: Travis (Paula) Leonard, Michelle (Gary) Hinkle, Rob (Tammy) Leonard, Mike (Mary) Leonard, Bob (Jo) Leonard and Kathy (Al) Youngblutt; several nieces and nephews; his grandcats and granddog.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.