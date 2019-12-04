J. Scott Thayer, 84, of Columbia, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019.

There will be no services.

J. Scott Thayer was born Jan. 1, 1935 in Macon County, the son of Charles A. and Madie Wainscott.

He attended school at Callao, graduating in1952. He entered the Armed Forces in the early 1950s and retired from the U.S. Navy in December, 1979. He worked in the medical field and did a tour with the Marine Corps in Vietnam and Okinawa. He also served on several ships stationed in California, and graduated from San Diego State University in 1982. He married Carlotta Roberts in 1984, and she survives. He was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother: Mary Lynn Delcour, Elizabeth DeFlorie and Mike Thayer.

Scott enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his retirement years he drove cars for several car dealers in the Columbia area. He loved to go to auctions and sales of any kind. He also collected hunting rifles and knives and resold them. He also collected gold coins. In 1984 he worked 10 years for the State of Missouri.

Scott had been everywhere in the world during his 26 years in the military, but was so proud of being called a “Callao” boy. He made and kept all of his friends from first grade through college, and had many friends from Columbia, two of which are Denny and Glen and Glen’s sons. He was a proud Republican and had his own ideas in life and stuck by them. He loved and never missed watching the show “Jeopardy.” You can remember him when you hear the songs “Danny Boy,” “Yesterday when I was young” or “My Way” (by Elvis). He loved Elvis and saw him in Las Vegas in the 70s. He was married 35 years to Carlotta and she still works at J.C. Penney salon for 35 years.

Online condolences may be left for the family at: nilsonfuneralhome.com.