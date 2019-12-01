After a multi-year battle with ALS, Colleen Pease passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends at the University Hospital in Columbia.

Colleen’s life will be celebrated at Compass Evangelical Free Church, 600 Silvey St. in Columbia on Saturday, Dec. 7, with a visitation at 10 a.m. and services at 11 a.m. The next day her cremated remains will be interred at Park View Gardens in Kirksville at 3:30 p.m. following a 1 p.m. visitation and 2 p.m. services at Edina United Methodist Church, 200 S Main St in Edina.

Colleen Elizabeth Pease (Hagerla) was born July 22, 1953 at Grim Smith Hospital in Kirksville to Wilma (Ward) and Kenneth Hagerla. She graduated from Knox County High School in Edina in 1971, from Central Methodist College in 1975 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education/Math minor, and from Northeast Missouri State University in 1981 with a Master’s Degree in Teaching Reading. On Feb. 2, 1985 she married Dennis Pease, who survives. She is also survived by a son, Steven Pease of the state of California; and daughter Elizabeth Pease and husband Ryan Garcia of Mexico, Mo. Other survivors are a sister, Barbara Hagerla of Unionville; and two brothers, David and Douglas Hagerla of Edina.

At an early age Colleen was called to teach. She used her drawing skills, her musical background (which included piano and guitar playing), as well as her dramatic experience with the Central Pantomime Theatre Company (Central Methodist) in her teaching. She taught in Vandalia, Brashear and Kirksville before marrying and moving to the state of California. She worked in public and private schools in various capacities in the Goleta and Santa Barbara, California area.

Her family was always very important to her and their needs were considered in determining what she did every day. Her two children were born and raised in California. She enjoyed story time with them each night as kids, volunteered in their classrooms, and even gave them rides to their college classes. Her children were her priority.

Colleen’s faith was personal and pervasive. She participated in choirs and taught children's church, Sunday school and Awana. She worked to help others, sometimes in ways that helped them to help themselves. After all, it wasn’t for her glory. It was for His.

Memorial donations may be given to the Mid-America ALS Association or to Compass Church.

