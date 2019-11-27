Jeffrey Ray VanDyke, 63, of Columbia, died Thursday, November 21, 2019, at his home.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St.

Jeffrey was born Sept. 24, 1956 in Warrensburg to William and Patricia Opp VanDyke. He was married to Alice Marie Carter on July 5, 1986 in Columbia. Jeff attended the University of Missouri, studying Electrical Engineering. He left the University starting his Junior year due to complications of Spinal Muscular Atrophy. He had many challenges in front of him and he always found a solution. Jeff was very imaginative and designed a lot of adaptive devices. He loved computers and completed a lot of research for himself, adaptability issues or anything, that anyone needed researched.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Alice of Columbia; his father, William VanDyke of Lee’s Summit; two sisters, Beverly VanDyke of Lee’s Summit and Melody (Russ) LaBoube of Hermann; one brother, Alan VanDyke of Lee’s Summit; a sister-in-law, Marry Warren; brothers-in-law, Doug Bowers and Jerry (Cindy) Carter; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother; grandparents; aunts and uncles.

The family would like to send a special thanks to the people who attended to Jeff over the years.

Jeff was blessed to have a special friendship with Tonja Fix and David Singer.

Memorial contributions may be sent to: Boone County Family Resources, 1209 E. Walnut St., or Services for Independent Living, 1401 Hathman Place, both in Columbia, MO 65201.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203.

