Alfred W. Lee, 97, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. The family will receive visitors from 1 p.m. until time for the service.

He was born on Jan. 2, 1922 in Easley to Charles Arthur and Emma Wilson Lee. Mr. Lee was a 70 year member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 562 Union in Columbia. He served on active duty in A Company 737th Tank Battalion of the U.S. Army in World War II. He was a member of Patton’s Spearheaders and saw action in the Normandy Invasion, the Campaign of France and the Battle of the Bulge. Upon his return, he was married to his wife Myrtle for 66 years until her death in 2002. Mr. Lee spent his free time hunting and fishing and enjoying his grandchildren. He lived his entire life in Boone County and was a member of the Hallsville Methodist Church.

Survivors include his three children, Steven (Nancy) of Salisbury, Arthur (Margie) of Columbia and Brenda (Phil) of Leesburg, Va.; as well as seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Myrtle Ray Lee; as well as three brothers and two sisters.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate in his memory to Operation Home Front or to any other charity of your choice.

