Arthur "Larry" William Gebhardt Jr., 79, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Memorial Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.

Arthur was born Sept. 28, 1940 in Mendon, Mo. to Arthur William Gebhardt Sr. and Hazel Frances Holloway Gebhardt. He graduated from Glasgow High School in 1958. Arthur was in the armed forces for three years. He was united in marriage to his beloved wife, Anna, in 2007.

Arthur was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved being around his family and friends, smoking ribs, and frying fish. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends and especially his fur buddy, Jackie Ray.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Anna Gebhardt; daughter, Jacqueline Reed (Ralph); sister, Carol "Bonnie" Westhues (Terry); stepsons, Keith Fischera and Kyle Smith (Angela); stepdaughters, Genice Fischer and Lisa Fischer; grandchildren, Candice and Kristen Fischer, Monica Henderson (Ryan), Cortney Oyer (Joseph), Logan Smith (Jessica); nine great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Arthur is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Ralph Gebhardt, Robert Gebhardt, Marvin Gebhardt, two sisters, Marie Monnig and Lucille "Mickey" Gebhardt.

Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.