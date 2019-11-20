Steven L. Stockham, 71, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House, Manhattan, Kansas from complications of cancer.

A graveside service and Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Freemount Lutheran Church near Lindsborg, Kan.

He was a Veterinary Clinical Pathologist and spent 47 years in the veterinary profession. Upon successful completion of the residency, he became a faculty member and taught veterinary students at the University of Missouri from 1981-2001.

